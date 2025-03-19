Rebrand vs refresh: Why brands should hold fire on launching a whole new identity

News
By published
We've seen plenty of headline-hogging rebrands over the last twelve months, and not all of them have, shall we say, landed smoothly. The most notable example has to be Jaguar, whose airy new look seemed to be the most contentious topic online for a moment last year. But while stagnating branding and/or floundering sales might inspire marketing execs to embark on a full rebrand, there is another way.

Enter the brand refresh. As brands like Lloyds and Herman Miller have shown lately, it's entirely possible to modernise a brand without embarking on an all-encompassing (and hugely costly) transformation. While the best rebrands can revitalise a brand, in some cases, a refresh that wields a brand's heritage could be even more impactful.

