Abrdn reverses much-mocked rebrand – but adds a different annoying quirk

The vowels may be back, but the vibes are still off.

Abrdn
(Image credit: Wollf Olins/Abrdn)

Ah, Abrdn. You might remember the investment company for removing its vowels in 2021, provoking widespread amusement amongst design fans and consumers alike – I certainly do. Sure, the rebrand may have come with a lovely graphic 'a' for its logo, but it was hard to look past the fact that the wordmark rendered the name totally unpronounceable – a flex that isn't ideal for a relatively unknown brand (McDonald's could definitely get away with it).

Well, that rebrand (created by Wolf Ollins) has just been undone. Yes, folks, the vowels are back – ending a spell of four years in which new customers couldn't quite manage to decipher the name of the brand (certainly not a contender for one of the best rebrands ever). It lasted a lot longer than I thought it would at the time. However, there's still an annoying quirk I can't get on board with.

Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan

Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor. She has been working for Creative Bloq since 2018, starting out as a freelancer writing about all things branding, design, art, tech and creativity – as well as sniffing out genuinely good deals on creative technology. Since becoming Editor, she has been managing the site and its long term strategy, helping to shape the diverse content streams CB is known for and leading the team in their own creativity.

