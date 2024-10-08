Lloyds' brand refresh is a powerful symbol of progression

It’s the banking brand’s biggest multi-channel ad campaign to date.

Lloyds Bank OOH campaign
(Image credit: Lloyds)

Lloyds Bank has unveiled its biggest ad campaign to date following the launch of its revamped mobile app. Evolving for the digital era, Lloyds' latest campaign is accompanied by fresh visuals including an invigorated colour palette, sharpened tone of voice, new typography and dynamic visual assets.

When we think of the best rebrands throughout history, we often think of a grand metamorphosis, yet Lloyds' slow rollout of its new identity has displayed a more nuanced and considered approach. Punctuating its strong new look with an equally powerful campaign, Lloyds stands out as a front-runner in the financial sphere, with heart and community at its core.

