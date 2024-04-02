Levi's has changed its name and logo... because Beyonce

Levii's? Is that a knock-off of the world's most famous brand of jeans? While it might look like a logo you would find on a counterfeit item, this is the genuine article.

The brand's official Levi's Instagram account has changed its logo and username. And no it's not been hacked. Nor is it a mistimed April Fools' joke like the Adidas box shoes. It's all because of Beyonce.

Levii’s Jeans' is the name of a track on Beyoncé’s new album Cowboy Carter. A collaboration with Post Malone, the country track describes how good someone’s curves look in jeans (“Boy, I’ll let you be my Levii’s jeans, so you can hold that a** all day long.” – you can enjoy the track in the video below).

The track name intentionally misspells the brand name, presumably to avoid any fallout with the actual brand. But it turns out that the real Levi's is more than happy with the reference. So much so that it's decided to change its logo, temporarily at least.

“FKA Levi’s” the Instagram profile bio now reads, followed by a bee emoji in reference to Beyoncé’s nickname Queen Bey and her Beyhive fanbase. It seems to have been a successful move, judging by the comments. "Have to get me a pair because Beyoncé," one person wrote. While others are calling for an official collab. Hey, it's better than the Massimo Dutti rebrand.