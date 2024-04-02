Levi's has changed its name and logo... because Beyonce

By Joseph Foley
published

The brand is embracing Queen Bey's spelling.

An altered version of the Levi's logo that reads Levi's
(Image credit: Levi's)

Levii's? Is that a knock-off of the world's most famous brand of jeans? While it might look like a logo you would find on a counterfeit item, this is the genuine article. 

The brand's official Levi's Instagram account has changed its logo and username. And no it's not been hacked. Nor is it a mistimed April Fools' joke like the Adidas box shoes. It's all because of Beyonce.

Joseph Foley
Joseph Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news and features, updates buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment for creatives, from monitors to accessories and office supplies. A writer and translator, he also works as a project manager at London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives, where he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing photography, video content, graphic design and collaterals for the hospitality sector. He enjoys photography, particularly nature photography, wellness and he dances Argentine tango.

