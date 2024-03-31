Adidas shows it has a sense of humour with ridiculous shoebox shoes

By Joseph Foley
published

But was it too early?

Adidas Box Shoe
(Image credit: Adidas)

We've seen some ridiculous limited-edition sports shoe drops and collaborations in recent years, but Adidas appears to have taken then concept to its logical extreme. According to the Adidas CONFIRMED app, where it posts new on drops, its latest limited-edition release takes the chunky trainer trend and gaudy in-your-face branding to absurdist levels by turning the packaging itself into footwear.

The Adidas Box Shoe is basically a cardboard shoe box with laces sporting one of the best sports logos. “Blurring the lines between product and packaging, these Adidas shoes are truly out of the box,” the brand says. Just don't wear them out in the rain. Or try to run in them.

Joseph Foley
Joseph Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news and features, updates buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment for creatives, from monitors to accessories and office supplies. A writer and translator, he also works as a project manager at London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives, where he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing photography, video content, graphic design and collaterals for the hospitality sector. He enjoys photography, particularly nature photography, wellness and he dances Argentine tango.

