"Car design used to be very shocking": How Lexus's "human-centric" design has transformed

By Daniel John
published

We spoke to the brand at Milan Design Week.

Lexus has exhibited at Milan Design Week for almost 20 years, using the festival as a springboard to showcase various aspects of its design activities, from the Lexus Design Award to brand new vehicle concepts. This month, the company presented 'Time', an immersive art experience inspired by Lexus’s LF-ZC next generation battery electric vehicle concept. 

Featuring a light installation by Hideki Yoshimoto with the LF-ZC at its centre, the exhibition is designed to capture Lexus's "firmly human-centred philosophy," with a particular focus on the application of software and energy innovations to help "luxury to co-exist with carbon neutrality." (For more vehicular design inspiration, check out the best car logos on the road today.)

