Gen Z is obsessed with square iPhone cases (and it's all Taylor Swift's fault)

Generally speaking, phone cases tend to adhere to the shape of the phone they're designed to protect. For many, they're a necessary evil – the less conspicuous the better. But it seems others are keen for their case to give their phone an edge – literally.

Rectangular phone cases are becoming increasingly popular, thanks in part, apparently, to a certain celebrity known as Taylor Swift. Whereas Joe Biden might want his phone to look as round as possible, Swift has gone the opposite way, with a phone case than can only be described as straight-edge.

Swift was recently spotted using a Flaunt phone case in a selfie, leading, as you might express, to a huge surge in popularity for the accessories. And according to the Wall Street Journal, Swift is not alone. Other celebrities including Gigi Hadid and Megan Thee Stallion have been seen flaunting the cases lately too.

Flaunt claims the its 'Square' phone cases are "meticulously designed to protect your phone and give it a unique, chic look." Meanwhile, the "cushioned corners and edges are super sleek, more protective and easier to grip." The square case is a Patent Pending design owned by Flaunt. The design Swift appeared to be using is the 'Mother of Pearl' variety, priced at $46 for the iPhone 15 Pro version.

Honestly? It's not for me. While the design looks perfectly rectangular in Flaunt's photos, it's clear from Swift's selfie that the sharp corners look like a pair of cat ears protruding from the rounded edge of the phone. That said, we'll take anything over Apple's own FineWoven iPhone cases right now.