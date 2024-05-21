An iPhone rebrand might not be as radical as it sounds

Apple's naming conventions aren't exactly simple right now.

While Apple is known for the smartness of its product design, when it comes to naming conventions, things have a got a little, er, messy. Take this month, for example – with the advent of the new M4 iPad Pro, the iPad Air is now heavier and less thin than its Pro counterpart. No so airy, then. Then there's the fact that the keyboards for iPad and Mac are both called the Magic Keyboard. Then there's the fact that some years we get an 'S' model iPhone, sometimes we don't. And we also have an iPhone XR and iPhone SE, with no idea what either stands for. Chaos!

And now, the man behind Apple's famous 'i' branding has suggested it's time for a radical overhaul of the entire Apple naming ecosystem, suggesting the 'i' to be a relic of days gone by. (Wondering what's coming next? Take a look at our roundup of the main iPhone 16 rumours.)

