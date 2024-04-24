Cybertruck’s latest design fail looks like the beginning of the end

By Natalie Fear
published

The issues have gone from frivolous to perilous.

Call me cynical, but I think the Cybertruck has seemed destined to flop since its conception. From the early ever-extending release date to Elon Musk smashing the armour-glass windows while 'demonstrating' the vehicle's strength, it's been an endless tale of Cybertruck fails. But what started as trivial has now become a dangerous issue.

Due to a defect with the truck's accelerator pedal, thousands of vehicles have been recalled, marking a painful blow to Tesla's stock (and credibility). This isn't even the first product recall in recent months, as in February Tesla was forced to recall all of its cars over a dangerous font mishap. With the Cybertruck's mounting issues, it's starting to look like the beginning of the end. 

Natalie Fear
