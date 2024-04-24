Cybertruck’s latest design fail looks like the beginning of the end

Call me cynical, but I think the Cybertruck has seemed destined to flop since its conception. From the early ever-extending release date to Elon Musk smashing the armour-glass windows while 'demonstrating' the vehicle's strength, it's been an endless tale of Cybertruck fails. But what started as trivial has now become a dangerous issue.

Due to a defect with the truck's accelerator pedal, thousands of vehicles have been recalled, marking a painful blow to Tesla's stock (and credibility). This isn't even the first product recall in recent months, as in February Tesla was forced to recall all of its cars over a dangerous font mishap. With the Cybertruck's mounting issues, it's starting to look like the beginning of the end.

According to a report by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. the faulty acceleration was the result of an "unapproved lubricant" that caused the pedal to slip, keeping it stuck at full speed. Now 3,878 happy Cybertruck customers will have the delight of lugging their potential death traps to their closest dealership to fix the issue.

We've seen an array of problems with the Cybertruck, from rusty exteriors to frunk (front trunk) faux pas, but most have been laughable cosmetic issues that were worthy of mild annoyance from owners and collective amusement for the internet. In a dramatic switch from frivolous to perilous, the Cybertruck has become a self-fulfilling prophecy of failure and this latest flaw feels like the final nail in the coffin.

(Image credit: Tesla)

