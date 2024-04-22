The iPhone FineWoven debacle will go down in Apple design fail history

For a company known for its design prowess, Apple has arguably made a few missteps in recent years. From the infamous butterfly keyboard to the (also infamous) mouse that can only be charged upside-down, a few clangers stand out – but the FineWoven accessory debacle might end up being the most notable of them all.

For the uninitiated, Apple launched 'FineWoven' as a more ethical replacement for its leather cases with the iPhone 15 last year. But quality control issues have plagued the tech over the last few months – and Apple has now reportedly ceased production of FineWoven accessories entirely. (In the market for new gear? Check out the best iPhone 15 deals available now.)

A screenshot from a video review of the Apple iPhone FineWoven case (Image credit: Mobile Reviews Eh! on YouTube)

Early reviews of Apple's FineWoven accessories weren't kind, with the "68 per cent recycled" woven material proving to be easily damaged and split. And the noise didn't die down – instead, as users' accessories reached the six-month mark, more and more complained that their cases weren't holding up.

FineWoven has gone.Since its durability were bad.All the production line was stopped and removed.Apple would move to another material—Again, not the leather.So see ya'll in leather hell.(Recycling Company) pic.twitter.com/KVaBZC6z6SApril 21, 2024 See more

And now, as spotted by MacRumors, an Apple leaker has claimed on X (above) that the production has entirely stopped, with Apple considering moving to another leather alternative in the future.

What makes this one particularly notable is the swiftness with which Apple has apparently sunsetted the controversial products. The Magic Mouse 2, for example, is still around, with Apple unapologetically debuting new colours with the latest iMac. This suggests the company is taking the FineWoven criticism more seriously than most. Indeed, it's unusual to see production cease after less than a year.

Still, the accessories only represent a tiny percentage of Apple's offering over the last few years. From Vision Pro to the M3 MacBook Air, the company has released plenty of products that are more fine that FineWoven over the last twelve months.