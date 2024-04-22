The iPhone FineWoven debacle will go down in Apple design fail history

By Daniel John
published

The company has reportedly ceased production after less than one year.

For a company known for its design prowess, Apple has arguably made a few missteps in recent years. From the infamous butterfly keyboard to the (also infamous) mouse that can only be charged upside-down, a few clangers stand out – but the FineWoven accessory debacle might end up being the most notable of them all.

For the uninitiated, Apple launched 'FineWoven' as a more ethical replacement for its  leather cases with the iPhone 15 last year. But quality control issues have plagued the tech over the last few months – and Apple has now reportedly ceased production of FineWoven accessories entirely. (In the market for new gear? Check out the best iPhone 15 deals available now.)

