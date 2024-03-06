Joe Biden's bizarre iPhone design raises eyebrows

By Daniel John
published

"This is the most cursed phone mock-up I have ever seen."

Joe Biden taking a selfie
(Apologies for our Photoshop skills.) (Image credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images/Future)

With six months to go until the inevitable announcement of the iPhone 16, the rumour mill is entering overdrive. We've seen all manner of design concepts and renders over the last few months – but here's something completely different, courtesy of none other than Joe Biden.

Yes, the US President, in a social media post promising to end 'drip pricing' on food delivery apps, shared a mockup of a smartphone with the roundest edges we've ever seen. Which, when Apple literally offers free iPhone 15 mockups on its own website, is a little confusing.

See more

As you might imagine, 99.999% of the replies to Biden's post on Twitter (sorry, X), are concerning the border radius of the phone rather than the actual message. "Who is responsible for this atrocity," one comments, while another adds, "This is the most cursed phone mock-up I have ever seen." "Forget drip pricing, who set the border radius of this phone to the radius of the sun?" Another user asks.

See more

And, of course, plenty have jokingly speculated that Biden just leaked the iPhone 16. We have heard that the device will feature a somewhat retro design, potentially with iPhone X-inspired rounded edges. But they can't be this rounded, right? Right? 

This isn't the first time a bizarre, unreleased iPhone design has appeared in an unlikely place. Back in 2022, a notchless iPhone appeared in Apple's own TV show, Ted Lasso.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

Related articles