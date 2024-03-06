Joe Biden's bizarre iPhone design raises eyebrows

With six months to go until the inevitable announcement of the iPhone 16, the rumour mill is entering overdrive. We've seen all manner of design concepts and renders over the last few months – but here's something completely different, courtesy of none other than Joe Biden.

Yes, the US President, in a social media post promising to end 'drip pricing' on food delivery apps, shared a mockup of a smartphone with the roundest edges we've ever seen. Which, when Apple literally offers free iPhone 15 mockups on its own website, is a little confusing.

Have you ever used a food delivery app to order a meal, but noticed a much higher end price than when you started searching? This is called “drip pricing” – and it adds up. My Administration is working to end this practice and other junk fees that rip consumers off. pic.twitter.com/KaVvaYFkdMMarch 2, 2024 See more

As you might imagine, 99.999% of the replies to Biden's post on Twitter (sorry, X), are concerning the border radius of the phone rather than the actual message. "Who is responsible for this atrocity," one comments, while another adds, "This is the most cursed phone mock-up I have ever seen." "Forget drip pricing, who set the border radius of this phone to the radius of the sun?" Another user asks.

How does this even happen https://t.co/WI9131dyrE pic.twitter.com/6ynPhQ7kS7March 2, 2024 See more

And, of course, plenty have jokingly speculated that Biden just leaked the iPhone 16. We have heard that the device will feature a somewhat retro design, potentially with iPhone X-inspired rounded edges. But they can't be this rounded, right? Right?

This isn't the first time a bizarre, unreleased iPhone design has appeared in an unlikely place. Back in 2022, a notchless iPhone appeared in Apple's own TV show, Ted Lasso.