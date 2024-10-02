I don't know how to feel about that Burger King advert

Fast food has never been so controversial.

two women eating a Burger King with newborn babies with text saying &#039;arrived at&#039; plus a time
(Image credit: Burger King)

One advert that seems to have got people talking over the past week is the latest offering, from Burger King entitled 'Bundles. of Joy'. It shows images of mums who have recently given birth tucking into Burger King burgers, with text that says "arrived at" plus a time – it's unclear whether the time refers to the baby or the burger, which, I assume, is the point.

The spot was created by BBH London and originally went out on 26 September, the day the most babies are born in the UK. We didn't write about it at the time because we weren't quite sure how we felt about it, but a few days later it's still on my mind, though I still don't think we'll be adding it to our best adverts of all time list just yet.

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. 

