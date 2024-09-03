Burger King’s beef with McDonald’s is getting stale

In celebration of this year's National Burger Day (yes, that's a thing), Burger King has released a series of cheeky ads which appear to poke fun at a certain golden-arched rival fast food chain. Splicing its packaging with iconic McDonald's menu items, Burger King lets its competition do the talking, claiming that it's bigger, happier and tastier than Big Ron's.

Burger King is known for its clever billboard advertising and this crafty campaign expertly demonstrates the power of a strong visual identity. Despite the brands' playful rivalry, they work surprisingly well together, proving that a successful brand can be condensed down to its iconic colour palette and distinct typography and remain instantly recognisable.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Bartle Bogle Hegarty) (Image credit: Bartle Bogle Hegarty) (Image credit: Bartle Bogle Hegarty)

Created by advertising agency Bartle Bogle Hegarty (BBH), the ads paste Burger King's brown paper packaging over some of McDonald's most popular menu items. "Happy-er" than the humble 'Happy Meal' and "Big-er" than the iconic Big Mac, Burger King casually throws shade at its rival (as long as you can ignore the inaccurate spelling).

The two fast food behemoths have a rivalry as old as time and it was only earlier this year that we last saw Burger King baiting McDonald's again. While it's a playful advertising tactic we've seen it done to death by now, so perhaps it's time for brands to stop featuring competitors in their ads.