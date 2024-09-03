Burger King’s beef with McDonald’s is getting stale

The new campaign just feels desperate.

In celebration of this year's National Burger Day (yes, that's a thing), Burger King has released a series of cheeky ads which appear to poke fun at a certain golden-arched rival fast food chain. Splicing its packaging with iconic McDonald's menu items, Burger King lets its competition do the talking, claiming that it's bigger, happier and tastier than Big Ron's.

Burger King is known for its clever billboard advertising and this crafty campaign expertly demonstrates the power of a strong visual identity. Despite the brands' playful rivalry, they work surprisingly well together, proving that a successful brand can be condensed down to its iconic colour palette and distinct typography and remain instantly recognisable.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

