This deepfake Brad Pitt scam is a cautionary tale on the dangers of AI catfishing

"I came forward because I am not the only one.”

Fake AI pictures of Brad Pitt used to scam a woman
(Image credit: TF1)

Whether we like it or not, AI technology is rapidly advancing and while regulation is slowly catching up, we're still in a 'Wild West' era ripe for scams. One of the most recent cautionary tales is about a woman who fell in love with an AI Brad Pitt – little did she know her whirlwind romance would cost her over €800,000.

As we've seen with the best deepfake examples, to the untrained eye these AI mirages can be deceptively real – especially when you're blinkered by love. Absurdity aside, it's a sobering reflection of the dark side of AI technology and a reminder that we should be vigilant in protecting those who are vulnerable to AI scams.

