The best AI tools for filmmaking right now

News
By
published

AI is changing the film industry beyond recognition. Find out which tools are changing it the most.

AI tools in filmmaking; a robot walks in a ruined city
(Image credit: Pika)

AI is changing every single industry on the face of the planet, and filmmaking is not escaping. Every product release, new software, hardware launch or trade show has AI at the forefront of branding and marketing. The film industry is far from sheltered from this technological change, but is instead very much involved in driving forward the software and hardware to make it all possible.

A little while ago I had the pleasure of catching up with Freddy Chavez Olmos to discuss how he was using AI to create films. We discussed the pros and cons as well as the opportunities for the industry as a whole. It is impressive to see Freddy managing to walk the tight balance between AI and creativity, somehow making sure that it is humans who drive the creative process and not the other way around.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Paul Hatton
Paul Hatton
Writer

Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine. 

Related articles