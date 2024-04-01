AI filmmaking is frighteningly real - director Freddy Chávez Olmos explains how AI was used to make horror film BYE-BYE

By Paul Hatton
published

Award-winning director Freddy Chávez Olmos used AI filmmaking techniques to create his horror short ByeBye.

AI filmmaking; a creepy old woman in a horror film scene
(Image credit: © 2023 Boxel Studio. All Rights Reserved.)

AI filmmaking is now a reality and being used by directors to turn ideas and short inexpensive shoots into movies. One of these is award-winning director Freddy Chávez Olmos who has used generative AI tools and techniques to turn a two-hour shoot into a horror movie, and the results are undeniably impressive.

Whether we like it or not, every single industry is experiencing the transformative effects of generative AI. Depending on which side of the fence you sit on, those changes will be either positive or negative, life-transforming or absolutely disastrous. The jury is still out on the long term effects of this evolving technology, but one industry that is being significantly impacted, potentially disproportionately, is the film industry. 

Paul Hatton
Paul Hatton
Writer

Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine. 

