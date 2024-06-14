Luma Dream Machine makes mind-blowing AI video open to all

The AI video generator is free to try, and there's no waiting list.

AI-generated video from Luma AI Dream Machine
(Image credit: Luma AI)

It's still relatively early days for AI video generators, and the most powerful-looking models so far, OpenAI’s Sora and Kuaishou’s Kling, remain accessible only for a select groups of testers. However, a San Francisco-based startup has just shaken things up with the public launch of Luma AI Dream Machine.

The browser-based AI text-to-video generator is free to try, and there's no waiting list. And it looks like it's capable of producing some pretty mind-blowing footage when you consider where AI video was just a year ago. The output remains strange and eerie, but the image quality is impressively clean, and generating video is fast. It looks like it could even replace our current pick in our guide to the best AI image generators.

