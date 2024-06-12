Stable Diffusion 3 Medium is another leap forward for AI image generation

Stability AI's most efficient AI image generator yet has improved photorealism and text generation.

Stable Diffusion 3 Medium
(Image credit: Stability AI)

Stability AI has announced the open release of Stable Diffusion 3 Medium. It's the first open release of the SD3 series and its most advanced image generation open model to date. 

The company says the open-source model outperforms the best AI image generators (including its own) for photorealism capabilities. Meanwhile, text generation has also been improved.

