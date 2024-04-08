7 secret Photoshop AI tricks you need to know

By Martin Nebelong
published

Pro artist Martin Nebelong reveals how to get more from Adobe's new AI tools, including Generative Fill, Structure Reference and Firefly.

Get more from Photoshop AI tutorial; a snowy city scene
(Image credit: Martin Nebelong)

In this tutorial, I’ll examine the generative AI tools in Photoshop and on the Firefly website. I'll see how you can use these tools to modify your photos or existing images or to create entirely new images.

Adobe's AI model is less controversial than models like Midjourney or Stable Diffusion because of the way the system was trained. Adobe Firefly, and so the AI tools in Photoshop, have been trained on Adobe stock footage, and even though there has been some controversy around the way that this was announced to the Adobe stock footage contributors, they were only told after the model had been trained and Firefly was out, Adobe aims to make a fairer AI model with compensation for the training data contributors.

Martin Nebelong
Freelance artist

Martin is a freelance illustrator living in Denmark, with more than 17 years of professional art and illustration experience. He holds a BA and MA in Digital Design from The Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts Schools of Architecture, Design and Conservation. Martin's client list includes: Media Molecule, The UN, Sony, Facebook, LEGO, DR (Danish state TV), TV2, Adobe, WACOM, Nestlé, B&O, Spigo, MasterpieceVR, Oculus and various small and large companies.

