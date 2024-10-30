Game-changing new AI tool can turn video into a 3D animation with CG characters

Wonder Studio's Wonder Animation aims to keep artists in control.

New Wonder Animation AI video-to-3D scene tool in Wonder Studio
(Image credit: Wonder Dynamics)

AI has been the driving force behind many of the latest new tools in creative software, as well as now ubiquitous AI image generators. But there's been criticism among artists of the search for simple one-click solutions. Wonder Dynamics, now owned by Autodesk, says it adopted a different vision for a game-changing new tool that can turn video into a 3D scene.

Launched today in beta, Wonder Animation is a new tool for the company's existing CG character animation software Wonder Studio. It's intended to allow artists to shoot a scene with any camera, in any location, and then turn the sequence into an animated scene with CG characters in a 3D environment.

