Autodesk's new AI tools look genuinely helpful

New features speed up 3D workflows in Maya and Flame.

Autodesk is at SIGGRAPH 2024, where it's just announced new AI capabilities in its 3D software Maya and its finishing and visual effects solution Flame (see our pick of the best 3D modelling software

The software giant is also rolling out AI-powered Flow Generative Scheduling to speed up the creation of production schedules. The development could save a bunch of time for studios working on complex projects that involve difficult decisions and revisions of deadlines.

