Autodesk's new AI tools look genuinely helpful

Autodesk is at SIGGRAPH 2024, where it's just announced new AI capabilities in its 3D software Maya and its finishing and visual effects solution Flame (see our pick of the best 3D modelling software.

The software giant is also rolling out AI-powered Flow Generative Scheduling to speed up the creation of production schedules. The development could save a bunch of time for studios working on complex projects that involve difficult decisions and revisions of deadlines.

The new AI-powered Maya ML Deformer enables artists to work more interactively with complex characters (Image credit: Autodesk)

The new features for Maya and Flame follow Autodesk’s acquisition of Wonder Dynamics, makers of Wonder Studio, which combines AI with established tools. Maya’s new ML Deformer enables artists to work with characters for animation, VFX, and games projects, processing complex deformation systems and representing them with a fast, machine-learned approximation.

For example, if you have a character with a complex deformation system that runs slowly, Maya can train to represent that deformation system using ML Deformer. Artists can then use this fast representation to work more interactively and switch back to the original for the final polish or render.

Meanwhile, Autodesk is expanding Flame’s AI toolset with the addition of ML Timewarp. The new mode generates an intermediate frame between two frames in a shot for the retiming of clips. Autodesk says the fully integrated tool maximizes a workstation's hardware, eliminating costly file transfer workflows across multiple tools. For the most demanding workloads, the new mode can be queued to render with remote systems via Autodesk Burn.

“Artist’s time is the most valuable resource for our customers. Being able to bring them AI tools to augment their creative process unlocks a host of new possibilities,” says Eric Bourque, VP Content Creation, Media & Entertainment at Autodesk. “They can spend more time iterating on their creative ideas, and less time on repetitive tasks.”

Accelerate Production Planning with AI-Powered Flow Generative Scheduling - YouTube Watch On

The other big announcement from Autodesk at SIGGRAPH 2024 is Autodesk AI-powered Flow Generative Scheduling, which accelerates the creation of production schedules with shifting project variables like deadlines, budgets, and team availability. The tool is designed to help keep projects running smoothly, allowing teams to compare multiple schedule scenarios, evaluate tradeoffs, and create resource-optimized and balanced schedules in a fraction of the time previously required.

"For years, Flow Production Tracking has been the de facto connective tissue for VFX workflows. We're thrilled to bring Flow Generative Scheduling to help our customers plan and run projects more efficiently," said Mimi Hoang, Vice President of Production Management & Platform at Autodesk. "Being able to evaluate different scenarios without impacting a live project, and then publishing a revised schedule directly into Flow Production Tracking is a game changer for creative teams.”

Autodesk will be showcasing the updates at SIGGRAPH today and tomorrow in the Autodesk Vision Series featuring presentations from studios, including Rising Sun Pictures, Rodeo FX, Cinesite, Dexter Studios, Weta FX, Crafty Apes and Fin Design + Effects. See below for the best prices on Autodesk Maya in your region.