New exhibition showcases Will Eisner's profound influence on the graphic novel

News
By
published

We get an exclusive glimpse at the retrospective.

Will Eisner art from A Contract with God
(Image credit: Will Eisner)

Will Eisner is known as the father of the graphic novel for his 1978 publication A Contract with God and Other Tenement Stories. The milestone in sequential art was deeply personal, written a few years after Will lost his young daughter to leukemia, and it was instrumental in shaping the medium.

Now the Philippe Labaune Gallery in New York City is hosting a career-spanning exhibition of the legendary comic artist's work, featuring pieces from every stage of the artist’s career from 1941 to 2002. We've been given an exclusive glimpse (see our pick of the best drawing tablets if you want to take your own art digital).

Image 1 of 3
Will Eisner art from A Contract with God
The exhibition will allow viewers to compare Will Eisner's original pencil drawings for A Contract with God against the finished versions(Image credit: Will Eisner)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.