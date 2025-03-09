Inside the character designs for Netflix's Love, Death & Robots, plus other animated shows
2D art of the week: Oscar Jiménez Vargas.
Oscar Jiménez Vargas is an art director and character designer on animation and mobile game projects. With western and eastern influences, he focuses on clear lines, simple forms and striking silhouettes.
Here we look at his character designs for shows including Love, Death & Robots and The Missing Lynx. If this inspires you, see our tips for successful character design – and the best laptops for digital art to create on.
Creating Astarte’s expression sheet
“One of the characters from The Missing Lynx movie. Giving expression to an anthropomorphic bird was tricky, especially making the beak flexible without looking soft, so I studied classic 2D animations for guidance.”
Ugly Dave expressions
“Designs for Netflix’s Love, Death & Robots episode The Dump. It was exciting to work on a grittier, adult project. Sometimes I use Photoshop’s Liquify tool to exaggerate initially restrained expressions.”
Lama Kung Fu Girl
“This captures some movements from my kung fu practice. I chose pencils and markers for expressiveness, emphasising strong action lines and clear silhouettes, finishing up with watercolour brushes in Photoshop.”
Sentenza
“I like to reinterpret live-action movie characters in an animation style, like Lee Van Cleef here. I study references first, then set them aside to let creativity flow.”
This content originally appeared in ImagineFX magazine, the world's leading digital art and fantasy art magazine. ImagineFX is on sale in the UK, Europe, United States, Canada, Australia and more. Limited numbers of ImagineFX print editions are available for delivery from our online store (the shipping costs are included in all prices).
