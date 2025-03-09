Inside the character designs for Netflix's Love, Death & Robots, plus other animated shows

2D art of the week: Oscar Jiménez Vargas.

2D art; sketches of an old man
(Image credit: Oscar Jiménez Vargas)

Oscar Jiménez Vargas is an art director and character designer on animation and mobile game projects. With western and eastern influences, he focuses on clear lines, simple forms and striking silhouettes.

Here we look at his character designs for shows including Love, Death & Robots and The Missing Lynx. If this inspires you, see our tips for successful character design – and the best laptops for digital art to create on.

