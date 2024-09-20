Figma's 'unapologetically jumbo' new identity draws inspiration from the playground

It's one of the most delightful brand refreshes we've seen.

It's been a wild couple of years for Figma, with the web design platform launching – then abandoning – an acquisition deal with Adobe, as well as revealing a bunch of updates including Dev mode and an overhauled UI. And now, the brand has been given a delightfully playful visual refresh.

Featuring an expanded colour palette, new motion principles and a brand new typeface, Figma's playground-inspired identity is an unabashed and "unapologetically jumbo" celebration of creativity. For the full lowdown on the platform, take a look at our Figma review.

