Jaguar knows its bold new logo won't please everyone

News
By
published

The sports car brand says it's "not afraid to polarise."

Jaguar logo
(Image credit: Jaguar)

We've seen a huge amount of new car logos hit the road over the last few years, with everyone from the likes of Kia to Rolls-Royce debuting new identities. And now, Jaguar has presented what might be the boldest reimagining yet, complete with a brand new logo, wordmark and typeface.

During a media briefing today, Jaguar unveiled what it calls an "exuberant, modernist, and compelling" new look. And perhaps anticipating the controversy such a comprehensive rebirth might prompt, the brand added that when it comes to its visual identity, it is "not afraid to polarise". So while the new wordmark, which combines upper and lowercase letters might look like one of the best logos for some, it could prove too much to stomach for others.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles.