Clever Uber ads poke fun at holiday tropes

Uber is now the new media partner for London Gatwick and to show off this new collaboration, Uber has revealed over 2,500 branded assets at the UK airport. Designed by Mother, the adverts contrast striking photography with tongue-in-cheek jokes about where customers really want to get to.

There's a sculpture's bottom with the text, 'Rome International Airport' and a distinctive Uber line leading to 'Culture and stuff', there's an engagement ring with the text 'Paris CDG Airport' and a line leading to 'Nervous wreck' and there's a freshly inked 'Magaluf2024' tattoo between the words 'Mallorca Airport' and 'Stag do souvenir'. There are also some to tug on your heartstrings, like the lost teddy bear waiting to be reunited with its owner. Like some of the best prints ads around, the ads are memorable and witty, and have a strapline to unite them, in this case: 'you're almost there'.

It's not just about clever slogans either, the collaboration also features practical improvements to the airport, including clearer wayfinding from the baggage collection to Uber pickup areas, which are now in more convenient locations.

The adverts were photographed by Nick Meek and are designed to reflect the varied aspirations of passengers and highlight where Uber can take them, in a fun yet meaningful way (fun and meaningful being the sweet spot that many of the best adverts are aiming for).

“We aimed to connect Uber with London Gatwick’s broad passenger base, and across the airport, in literally thousands of places, there are messages designed to generate a smile," explains Mother's ECD, Martin Rose. "We hope this lifts journeys to and from London Gatwick. By elevating Uber’s iconic journey line, as seen by millions every day using the app, we’re graphically showing travellers they’re almost at their destination."

Maya Gallego Spiers, head of marketing at Uber UK said: “At airports, travellers want to reach their final destination as effortlessly as possible. Our campaign shows them just how close they are, reminding everyone that with Uber, 'You’re almost there'.”

Getting a taxi from the airport is the sort of thing that many travellers are nervous about, so I think making it clear that it's super-easy, and that passengers are "almost there" is a neat way to calm nerves and introduce the idea of getting an Uber – which not all passengers will be familiar with. Overall I think this is another very effective campaign from Mother. I look forward to seeing what they work on next.

