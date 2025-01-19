Clever Uber ads poke fun at holiday tropes

Uber and London Gatwick celebrate their partnership with a witty yet sentimental series of ads.

Uber advert saying &#039;you&#039;re almost there&#039;
(Image credit: Uber)

Uber is now the new media partner for London Gatwick and to show off this new collaboration, Uber has revealed over 2,500 branded assets at the UK airport. Designed by Mother, the adverts contrast striking photography with tongue-in-cheek jokes about where customers really want to get to.

There's a sculpture's bottom with the text, 'Rome International Airport' and a distinctive Uber line leading to 'Culture and stuff', there's an engagement ring with the text 'Paris CDG Airport' and a line leading to 'Nervous wreck' and there's a freshly inked 'Magaluf2024' tattoo between the words 'Mallorca Airport' and 'Stag do souvenir'. There are also some to tug on your heartstrings, like the lost teddy bear waiting to be reunited with its owner. Like some of the best prints ads around, the ads are memorable and witty, and have a strapline to unite them, in this case: 'you're almost there'.

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can. 

