BBC Playback is a nostalgic trip though TV's graphic design archives

Explore the BBC's fascinating branding legacy.

The BBC is opening up its archives with a brand new showcase, celebrating iconic logos and idents from across the broadcaster's legendary TV and radio history. BBC Playback is "designed as a trend-led, print ready time capsule" presented by the BBC Studios Brands and Licensing team – a homage to heritage bringing back a delightful wave of 80s and 90s nostalgia.

As one of the best logos in British history, the BBC has a lasting heritage that has remained timeless throughout its various iterations across the decades. Whether you're a logophile or a sucker for nostalgia, BBC Playback is a visual delight filled with inspirational graphic design excellence built to inspire.

