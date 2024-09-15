BBC Playback is a nostalgic trip though TV's graphic design archives

The BBC is opening up its archives with a brand new showcase, celebrating iconic logos and idents from across the broadcaster's legendary TV and radio history. BBC Playback is "designed as a trend-led, print ready time capsule" presented by the BBC Studios Brands and Licensing team – a homage to heritage bringing back a delightful wave of 80s and 90s nostalgia.

As one of the best logos in British history, the BBC has a lasting heritage that has remained timeless throughout its various iterations across the decades. Whether you're a logophile or a sucker for nostalgia, BBC Playback is a visual delight filled with inspirational graphic design excellence built to inspire.

Playback commemorates the broadcaster's diverse TV and radio legacy, featuring designs from the retro-futuristic Tomorrow’s World series of the 1980s and Radio 1's iconic 1978 logo ident that incorporated the 275-285 FM frequencies. Showcasing "the world’s first computer-generated 3D television station ident" exclusively made for BBC 2, it's a capsule collection that celebrates innovation as much as nostalgia.

“I am delighted to be announcing that BBC Studios are unlocking the archive to some of the BBC’s most memorable broadcasting design moments that tap into the nostalgia of the retro fashion trends and having the opportunity to share this with potential partners at this year’s Brands Licensing Europe,” says Andrew Carley, Director of Licensing for UK/EMEA/Asia at BBC Studios.

Created as a merchandising opportunity built for apparel, accessories, and gifts, the collection will be launched on 24 September at this year’s Brand Licensing Europe show at London’s Excel. This isn't the only nostalgia-driven design we've seen recently – check out Burt’s Bees' retro summer camp campaign and this classy food packaging design created by chef Matty Matheson for more branding inspiration.