Surprise: Musk's new Grok AI model is an absolute dumpster fire

News
By
published

X's AI image bot is about as chaotic as you'd expect.

Pikachu holding a machine gun
Grok seems happy to produce images that are copyrighted or offensive – or both (Image credit: Grok/Nintendo)

Another generative AI image model is probably the last thing the internet needs right now, but since when has a concept like that stopped Elon Musk? Twitter's (sorry, X's) AI chatbot Grok now features an image generation tool, and after less than 24 hours, the results are... colourful. 

You know how every other AI brand is making a big deal of their supposed ethical credentials? Judging by the images being spat out by Grok, X has no such concerns. From copyrighted intellectual property to downright offensive material, Musk's AI model seems happy to give the people what they want. And it's all in the name of "fun", apparently.

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq.