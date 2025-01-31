There's nothing more mesmerising than a jelly cube being prodded

This Blender animation is ASMR heaven.

Images from a Blender animation showing golden 3D jelly cubes being prodded
(Image credit: Mateusz Zajac)

It's always interesting to see the weird and wonderful experiments that artists create in Blender, one of the best 3D modelling software programs. But I never though that watching a simulation of a liquid golden cube being squished and prodded could be so satisfying.

Shared on Reddit and YouTube by Mateusz Zajac, AKA Matte Art Studio, the short animation is generating mixed responses, particularly due to the accompanying ASMR sound effects, and it's strangely transfixing.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

