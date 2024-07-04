AI gymnastics videos are captivatingly horrific

We know AI image generators and video generators have come a long way from the days of that nightmarish video of Will Smith eating spaghetti, but they still have some way to go, as demonstrated by one particular challenge for the tech. Gymnasts.

The video below shows a compilation of AI generated footage of gymnastics created using Luma. The transitions as one one human shape morphs into another are horrific but also strangely captivating as athletes with four legs melt into themselves, and their surroundings. It's like looking into a funhouse mirror... while on psychedelics... with some glitchy digital artifacts thrown in.

Gymnastics is the Turing test of video generation models pic.twitter.com/cOhmUJjI2mJuly 2, 2024

The video was shared on X by tech tweeter @deedydas, who was amused to find that Google's Gemini thinks the video is sexually explicit. While some have suggested that Luma has created biblically accurate gymnastics, the video is another reminder that AI can only generate a sequence of images based on available training data and doesn’t understand how the human body looks or moves. Or perhaps Luma's model is so confused by gymnasts' incredible physical abilities that it thinks they're witches. In the past, people were hanged for less.

