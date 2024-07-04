AI gymnastics videos are captivatingly horrific

News
By
published

AI really doesn't understand the human body.

We know AI image generators and video generators have come a long way from the days of that nightmarish video of Will Smith eating spaghetti, but they still have some way to go, as demonstrated by one particular challenge for the tech. Gymnasts. 

The video below shows a compilation of AI generated footage of gymnastics created using Luma. The transitions as one one human shape morphs into another are horrific but also strangely captivating as athletes with four legs melt into themselves, and their surroundings. It's like looking into a funhouse mirror... while on psychedelics... with some glitchy digital artifacts thrown in.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles