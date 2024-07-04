The Figma Apple UI debacle shows the risks of rushing to launch AI tools

News
By
published

Another reminder that designers need to be careful when using AI.

A screenshot of AI-generated UI created by a Figma AI tool compared with Apple weather app UI
(Image credit: Andy Allen via X)

Generative AI features are being rolled out rapidly in a vast array of popular creative software. Perhaps sometimes a little too rapidly. It certainly seems that Figma could have performed a few more checks before launching its Make Design AI tool.

The UI design platform, which we rate as the best UI design tool, has disabled the new tool after it was found to apparently replicate the UI from existing apps, including the Apple weather app for iOS. It hopes to re-enable the feature soon, but this latest controversy involving a major software developer highlights the risk of rushing out AI tools, and it may put creatives off using them for fear of being accused of copying others' work.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles