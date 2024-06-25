New Figma plugin aims to makes it easier to turn designs into websites

Wix Studio has announced the introduction of a new Figma Plugin to help turn designs into functional, interactive websites using the Wix Studio’s no-code animations, CMS and other tools. It's something developers have been asking for, and it brings together our pick of the best UI design tools with one of the best web design software options.

The Wix Studio Figma plugin is intended to allow professional web designers to export their designs from Figma straight into the Wix Studio platform so they can save time in the creation process using Wix Studio's native business solutions, AI and agency tools.

You can see how the Figma plugin works in the video above. Gali Erez, Head of Product at Wix Studio Editor, said in a press release: "With its innovative features and intuitive interface, the plugin empowers users to craft captivating designs, and swiftly streamline the path from design to production. This efficiency enhances their design and development experience and ultimately drives conversions.”

You can also learn more on the Figma website at at Wix.com