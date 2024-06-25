New Figma plugin aims to makes it easier to turn designs into websites

Here's how it works.

Wix Studio Figma plugin
(Image credit: Figma / Wix)

Wix Studio has announced the introduction of a new Figma Plugin to help turn designs into functional, interactive websites using the Wix Studio’s no-code animations, CMS and other tools. It's something developers have been asking for, and it brings together our pick of the best UI design tools with one of the best web design software options.

