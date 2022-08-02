Heinz asked AI to 'draw ketchup' (and it went remarkably well)

Heinz has proved that even computers prefer its ketchup with a marketing stunt that had OpenAI's Dall-E 2 generator create a series of sauce-inspired images. Apparently, when the team fed the software random ketchup-related phrases, the results were overwhelmingly plastered with elements of Heinz' signature branding. We have to say, this AI art is some of the least weird we've seen, even with the ketchup bottle floating in a swimming pool.

A perfect follow-up to the campaign that had people draw their own impressions of ketchup (this was hilarious, ketch-up on it right here), the experiment simply proved that Heinz is synonymous with ketchup, whoever (or whatever) you ask. Of course, the iconic logo had a big part to play (it's so good, it should be in our best logos list) – but so did that shade of red, and the bottle shape.

"With AI imagery dominating news and social feeds, we saw a natural opportunity to extend our Draw Ketchup campaign – rooted in the insight that Heinz is synonymous with the word ketchup – to test this theory in the AI space," said Jacqueline Chao, senior brand manager, brand communications at Heinz.

“From the distinct keystone label to our iconic slow-pouring ketchup bottle, we know Heinz is unmistakable to people around the world, and we're thrilled to see even the most unbiased source recognises that when it comes to ketchup, it has to be Heinz."

Ah yes, ketchup in a swimming pool (Image credit: Heinz)

Heinz played around with different styles, creating some wild imagery through the Dall-E software, but that label shape remained pretty consistent throughout (luckily for Heinz, right?). There are few products that have cornered the market like this, but we'd imagine the same thing would happen with baked beans.

We may not be advocating for AI to be too thoroughly integrated in the design world, but we do appreciate its capabilities, and can see a place for it. If you'd like to play around with this software, see our guide to how to use Dall-E. But be prepared for some weird results, as the art can be pretty terrifying. Check out the strangest examples we could find to see what we mean.

