Cheetos’ new billboards are traffic-stopping (literally)

By Natalie Fear
published

They’re so bad they’re good.

Cheetos billboard ad
(Image credit: Cheetos/Goodby Silverstein & Partners)

Cheetos has unveiled a playful new campaign that prioritises snacking before daily life. With one hand immersed in a tasty bag of Cheetos, going about your day-to-day is a challenge without your snacking-dominant hand and this hilariously imperfect campaign imagines the chaos that ensues. Spoiler alert – it's a mess. 

In the world of billboard advertising, you've got to be different to stand out and Cheetos absolutely nails the brief. With typos, bad illustrations and wonky calligraphy, the clever campaign sticks out for all the wrong reasons, but in this case, it works astoundingly well. 

Image 1 of 2
Cheetos billboard ad
(Image credit: Cheetos/Goodby Silverstein & Partners)

Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

