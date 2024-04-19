Cheetos’ new billboards are traffic-stopping (literally)

Cheetos has unveiled a playful new campaign that prioritises snacking before daily life. With one hand immersed in a tasty bag of Cheetos, going about your day-to-day is a challenge without your snacking-dominant hand and this hilariously imperfect campaign imagines the chaos that ensues. Spoiler alert – it's a mess.
In the world of billboard advertising, you've got to be different to stand out and Cheetos absolutely nails the brief. With typos, bad illustrations and wonky calligraphy, the clever campaign sticks out for all the wrong reasons, but in this case, it works astoundingly well.
Created by ad agency Goodby Silverstein & Partners, The Other Hand campaign centres around the idea that "99% of people eat Cheetos with their dominant hand", making everyday activities a struggle. For copywriters, illustrators and (most worryingly) drivers everyday tasks become a tricky challenge, resulting in some hilariously clever billboards featuring terrible calligraphy, perilous parking and careless copy that'll make any grammar nerd shudder.
Alongside the billboard campaign is a clever ad that imagines even more ridiculous non-dominant hand tasks, from criminal sketch artists to plastic surgeons. Cheetos shows it's not afraid to dial up the absurdity, making one delightfully silly campaign that embraces imperfection.
Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.