Cheetos’ new billboards are traffic-stopping (literally)

Cheetos has unveiled a playful new campaign that prioritises snacking before daily life. With one hand immersed in a tasty bag of Cheetos, going about your day-to-day is a challenge without your snacking-dominant hand and this hilariously imperfect campaign imagines the chaos that ensues. Spoiler alert – it's a mess.

In the world of billboard advertising, you've got to be different to stand out and Cheetos absolutely nails the brief. With typos, bad illustrations and wonky calligraphy, the clever campaign sticks out for all the wrong reasons, but in this case, it works astoundingly well.

(Image credit: Cheetos/Goodby Silverstein & Partners)

Created by ad agency Goodby Silverstein & Partners, The Other Hand campaign centres around the idea that "99% of people eat Cheetos with their dominant hand", making everyday activities a struggle. For copywriters, illustrators and (most worryingly) drivers everyday tasks become a tricky challenge, resulting in some hilariously clever billboards featuring terrible calligraphy, perilous parking and careless copy that'll make any grammar nerd shudder.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Cheetos/Goodby Silverstein & Partners) (Image credit: Cheetos/Goodby Silverstein & Partners)

Alongside the billboard campaign is a clever ad that imagines even more ridiculous non-dominant hand tasks, from criminal sketch artists to plastic surgeons. Cheetos shows it's not afraid to dial up the absurdity, making one delightfully silly campaign that embraces imperfection.

