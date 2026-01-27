Beer brand Budweiser has released its Super Bowl advert to mark its 150th birthday and it seems to be going down rather well. Could it be worthy of a spot on our best Super Bowl adverts list?

The spot shows a young Clydesdale and a bald eagle make friends as the eagle falls from the nest. We then see the horse and bird enjoy time together to the soundtrack of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Free Bird. The pivotal moment in the ad comes when the horse looks like its spreading its wings to look like the mythical pegasus. Spoiler alert: it's the bird on its back.

The brand's slogan 'Made of America,' comes up at the end, followed by 'For 150 Years, This Bud's For You.'

One man at the end of the commercial questions whether the other is crying watching the bird and the horse. 'The sun's in my eyes' the other one replies.

Budweiser | Super Bowl LX Commercial 'American Icons' - YouTube Watch On

Many commenters on YouTube were brought to tears by the ad, with one commenter saying "I'm Canadian but the moment I saw the horse lifting and the wings showing a grandiose Bald Eagle, I had tears in my eyes... Yes Budweiser did it again."

Another commenter says: "One of the most beautiful and patriotic commercials, ever!!!" while someone else says: "Lol who knew a beer commercial could make a sober person cry <3"

This advert comes a few years after Budweiser's controversial partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Despite our freelancer's reservations at the teaser in this what the hell is going on with the Super Bowl adverts piece, it looks like Budweiser are on to a winner with this one.