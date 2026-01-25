Dr Pepper’s new ad just won the internet

Meet Romeo Bingham, the star behind Dr Pepper's latest ad. After dropping an absolute earworm of a jingle on TikTok, fans begged Dr P's bigwigs to turn Romeo's catchy tune into a real ad campaign. I'm pleased to report that dreams do come true, and now I can't get it out of my head.

Broadcast across the nation, Romeo's jingle was the centre of Dr Pepper's latest ad campaign for the Football Playoff National Championship. Based on the inspiring story alone, the ad deserves a place among the best adverts of all time, proving that viral marketing can be a huge win.

Our story begins back in late December when Romeo posted a TikTok, claiming she had a theme song for Dr Pepper. Featuring the simple yet genius lyrics "Dr Pepper baby, it's good and nice", complete with a tri-note jingle at the end, Romeo's theme song was a perfect blend of catchy lyricism and sonic branding, winning the hearts of Dr P fans across the platform.

Currently sitting at a comfortable 63 million views, it's safe to say the video went viral, catching the attention of the brand itself, which commented, "hold on.... you might be onto something." Thus, a collab for the ages was born.

Dr Pepper Baby (Good & Nice Jingle) by @Romeosshow - YouTube Watch On

Co-produced by creative agency Deutsch, the Dr Pepper Baby ad features glossy product shots of the beverage alongside Romeo's iconic vocals (with a little more musical production than the original viral video). Tasteful, playful and oh so catchy, the ad is a perfect example of how brands can leverage virality without bordering into the realms of cringe.

For more creative inspiration, check out the best audio logos. If you fancy taking a stab at making your own viral video, check out our guide on how to make a TikTok.