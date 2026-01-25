What the hell is going on with the 2026 Super Bowl ads?

I've on this Earth long enough to remember when a Super Bowl commercial was just a commercial. You made something punchy, memorable and 100 million people saw it. Job done. But somewhere along the line, I wonder: have we collectively lost our minds?

The first batch of Super Bowl LX teaser ads has me genuinely questioning my grip on reality. Brands are paying up to $8 million for 30 seconds of airtime. Eight. Million. Dollars. And what are they teasing us with?

A wet clump of shower hair with eyes. K-pop in a toilet. Papier-mâché heads grinning like something dredged up from a fever dream. The best Super Bowl ads have never been so weird.

What just happened?

Let's start with the men's grooming brand Manscaped. Their teaser features a clump of hair gathered into a shower drain that suddenly opens its beady blue eyes and stares into your soul. The tagline? "Something Hairy Is Coming." Fair play for commitment to the bit, but I'm not convinced that making the whole of America think about pubic hair coming to life is the marketing masterstroke they think it is.

MANSCAPED Big Game Teaser - YouTube Watch On

Sticking with the bathroom theme, hydration brand Liquid I.V.'s teaser has K-pop Demon Hunters' Ejae belting out Phil Collins' Against All Odds in what looks like a public bathroom. Because when you're promoting hydration, obviously you film someone singing in the toilet. Great acoustics, sure. But it feels like a perfectly decent brief got lost somewhere between strategy and execution.

A post shared by Liquid I.V.® (@liquidiv) A photo posted by on

Not to be outdone Liquid Death, the canned water brand that's built its entire identity on being aggressively weird, has unleashed a teaser featuring rows of grinning, wide-eyed papier-mâché heads. It's promoting their new Sparkling Energy line, though quite what deranged puppet heads have to do with energy drinks remains a mystery. Then again, this is a brand that once sold "Liquid Death Mountain Water" in beer-style cans and called it disruptive, so perhaps coherence was never the goal.

Liquid Death Big Game Commercial Teaser - YouTube Watch On

Total cringe fest

In comparison, Hellmann's teaser feels almost grounded in reality. The scene centres on a singer called "Meal Diamond" (yes, Neil Diamond, in case the reference somehow passed you by) backstage in full sequins, eating a mayonnaise-laden sandwich. Because nothing screams rock and roll quite like condiments.