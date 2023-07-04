It's not Prime Day yet, but these printer deals are live right now

A printer isn't the most exciting purchase you'll ever make, but they are extremely useful and Prime Day is a great time to buy one as there are plenty of deals to be had.

Prime Day itself is on 11-12 July but we are already seeing some early Prime Day deals popping up. If you're not a Prime Day member then it's worth paying attention anyway because a) you can get a Prime Day free trial to take advantage of the deals and b) other retailers also offer discounts around this time.

If you're looking for a printer you can hook up to your Apple kit, it's also worth keeping an eye on the best Amazon Prime Day Apple deals in case there are any bargains to be had in the Apple department.

Early Prime Day printer deals: US

Early Prime Day printer deals: UK

Best early Prime Day printer/scanner deals

Printer/scanner deals: US

Canon Pixma TR4722: $79 $59 at Walmart

Save $20: This all in one printer also scans and faxes so it's a one-stop-solution for your home office. It also prints photos. For this price, we think it's a bit of a bargain. The online reviews state that it's easy to set up and use. What's not to like? Also see: Canon Pixma TR4720 for $59.99 at Best Buy

Epson Workforce Pro WF-3820: $199.99 $139 at Amazon

Save 30%: This all-in-one printer and scanner prints in colour and black and white and also works with Alexa, if that's your thing. It's speedy, printing 21 black and white or 11 colour pages per minute. And for extra efficiency, it can take 250 pages. There's a touchscreen and reviews report that it's easy to use. Price check: Walmart $190

Printer/scanner deals: UK

Epson EcoTank ET-8550: £799.99 £639 at Amazon

Save 18%: This A3 printer/scanner from Epson comes with up to two years work of ink included. We rate it as the best art printer overall in our guide because of its affordable running costs and ease of set up and use. The quality of the prints is the best part though, with gorgeous greys and blacks setting it apart from other similar printers. The compact design means it'll fit in nicely in your home office. Price check: Currys £699

Brother MFC-J574ODW: £291 £219.99 at Very

Save £71: This wireless all-in-one printer/scanner works with A3 and A4 documents. Printing is speedy and there's an LCD touchscreen making it nice and easy to navigate. You can connect your phone via the app and print from there, which is handy. Reviewers say it's easy to set up and use, making this a decent mid-range option. Price check: Amazon £219.99 | Currys £219.99

Best early Prime Day printer deals

Printer deals: US

Canon IVY 2 Mini: $129 $99 at B&H Photo

Save $30: This mini photo printer from Canon is ideal if you want a portable printing solution that doesn't rely on an ink nor a computer. You just use your phone or tablet to connect to the printer, and it'll print out photo stickers in 50 seconds or less. You can also customise your images with frames and stickers. This is printing, but not as you know it. Price check: Walmart $99

Printer deals: UK

Canon Pixma TS3355: £44.99 £34.99 at Amazon

Save £12: There's 22% off this basic but capable WiFi printer. It prints in both colour and black and white and can holdup to 60 bits of paper at a time. Reviews show that some found it tricky to set up, but others seem to think it was a breeze to download the app and get set up. If you want something without any frills and for a decent price, this is a great printer. Price check: Currys £34.99

Best early Prime Day monochrome printer deals

Monochrome printer deals: US

HP LaserJet M209dwe: $149.99 $99 at Best Buy

Save $50: This wireless black and white printer from HP is simple yet it does the job well. It can print up to 19 pages per minute double-sided, and 30 single sided, which is pretty speedy. You also get six months of Instant Ink and an extra year's warranty thrown into the bargain. Price check: $99 at Walmart

Monochrome printer deals: UK

HP LaserJet M209dwe: £144 £125.50 at Amazon

Save £18.50: This wireless black and white printer is ideal if you want something simple that does the job well. It can print double-sided, and it prints up to 19 pages per minute double-sided, and 30 for single sided. You also get six months of Instant Ink and an extra year of HP warranty thrown into the bargain. Price check: Currys £140

FAQ

What kind of printer is best for home use? The type of printer you want will depend on what you need your printer for, but you can't go wrong with a printer that scans, too, like the Epson WorkForce Pro WF-3820. If you know you don't need to scan, then you may be satisfied with a simple printer like the Canon Pixma TS3355, which prints in colour but doesn't have scanning capabilities. If you want something really basic, with just black-and-white printing, then try the HP LaserJet M209dwe. For more on different types of printer, see our best printer guide or for one that prints beautiful artwork, see our best printers for artwork guide.