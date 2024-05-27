Our favourite budget art printer is nearly half price for Memorial Day!
Pay $99.99 and get limitless quality art prints.
If you've not got an art printer, it may be because their price tags can often bring tears to your eyes. However, our top budget art printer has just had its price slashed by nearly 50%, offering you a great chance to get one right now. The Epson Expression Premium XP-6100 is down from $189.99 to $99.99 over at Best Buy.
This isn't just a random art printer. In our list of the best art printers you can currently buy, it's our best budget option. It produces top quality art prints without breaking the bank (the most expensive on that list is closer to $2,000!)
The best Creality Halot-Lite Resin 3D Printer deal
Epson Expression Premium XP-6100
Was: $189.99
Now: $99.99 at Best Buy
Save: $90
Overview: This art printer prints quality colour up to A4. It prints fast and true, though it's comparatively small, light and cheap in price. It scans, copies and prints with ease, but it's worth noting that replacing inks is a little pricey, coming to around 16p a print.
Key features: Max A4 size prints | Weight: 11.1Kg |Display: LCD display| Features: Voice-activated printing; Auto 2-sided printing; 15.8 ISO ppm (black), 11.3 ISO ppm (colour)
Release date: 2019.
Price history: We have seen the XP-6100 down at around this price, but it's usually around Black Friday, so I'm surprised to find it this low for memorial Day.
