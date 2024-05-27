Our favourite budget art printer is nearly half price for Memorial Day!

If you've not got an art printer, it may be because their price tags can often bring tears to your eyes. However, our top budget art printer has just had its price slashed by nearly 50%, offering you a great chance to get one right now. The Epson Expression Premium XP-6100 is down from $189.99 to $99.99 over at Best Buy.

This isn't just a random art printer. In our list of the best art printers you can currently buy, it's our best budget option. It produces top quality art prints without breaking the bank (the most expensive on that list is closer to $2,000!)

The best Creality Halot-Lite Resin 3D Printer deal