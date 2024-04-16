Quick! The Instax Link Wide smartphone printer is now just $90

If you're into photography, or more specifically instant cameras and photo printing, then you'll want to take note of this great deal on Fujifilm's Instax Link Wide printer that's now only $89.80 at Amazon, down from $149.95.

We rarely see discounts on Instax products, let alone an impressive 40% saving, and this portable printer is excellent for printing from your smartphone as well as connecting to the Instax Pal camera to print your snaps. It might not offer superior print quality, that you'll find in one of the best art printers, but it does allow you to print your images on real Instax film, and in a wider format.

I've used this printer before, and it offers a great way to display your best images for portfolio purposes or to simply share memories with loved ones in a physical format. You'll need the Instax Link Wide app to connect to the printer, which uses bluetooth to transfer images and will begin printing in as fast as 12 seconds. The prints are good quality, and you can also add custom QR codes onto them which makes it a great tool for business if you want to make luxury business cards.

The best Instax Link Wide printer deal today

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8429&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fgp%2Fproduct%2FB09GXMRPV8%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Fujifilm Instax Link Wide Printer, Ash White

Was: $149.99

Now: $89.80

Save: $60.19 Overview: The wider version of Fujifilm's original Instax Mini Link, this printer is great for casual use, with templates and emojis to customize your photos. The QR code function is superb, and overall it makes a great gift for photographers who enjoy being creative and like a bit of fun, although this printer is best avoided if you're after professional quality prints to display, limited to the quality of your smartphone. Key features: Paper type: Instax Wide Instant Film (sold separately) |Print size: 86mm x 108mm (2.4 x 3.9) |Image size: 62 mm x 99 mm|Resolution: 12.5 dots/mm (318 dpi) |Connectivity: Bluetooth, micro USB (charging only) |Compatibility: iOS/Android| Weight: 340 g (excluding film pack) | Battery: Lithium-ion battery| Available colours: Ash White, Mocha Gray Release date: October 2021 Price history: The Instax Link Wide printer comes in two colour choices: Ash White or Mocha Gray, but the white model is the cheaper choice right now, with the Mocha model listed for $95.99 on Amazon which is still $54 cheaper than the original price. Price check: <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1661496-REG/fujifilm_16719562_instax_link_wide_smartphone.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">B&H Photo: $149.95 | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6480357&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Ffujifilm-instax-link-wide-wireless-photo-printer-mocha-gray%2F6480357.p%3FskuId%3D6480357&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Best Buy: $149.99 Review Consensus: I have previously reviewed this Instax Link Wide printer for our sister site, Digital Camera World, and I found that it was super easy and fun to use – although if you're striving for image quality then be prepared to make some tweaks before you print by editing the exposure of your photos first. If you send the printer pixelated and low-resolution photos from your Instagram feed, then that's exactly what you'll get in your print. Digital Camera World: <a href="https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/reviews/fujifilm-instax-link-wide-review" data-link-merchant="digitalcameraworld.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">⭑⭑⭑⭑ | TechRadar: <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/fujifilm-instax-link-wide" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="digitalcameraworld.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

