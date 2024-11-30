Argh! Don't kick yourself like I am, get the Canon Pixma Pro-200 while it costs £369
I bought this art printer last week, and it's now £30 cheaper for Black Friday.
My husband is an artist, and he's been wanting to buy a new art printer for a while now. He has a market coming up over Black Friday weekend so he didn't want to wait until the Black Friday sales to get one.
After much deliberation and consulting of our art printers buying guide, we opted to buy the Canon Pixma Pro-200, at a cost of £400, down from £459.99. That price has now dropped further, with the printer costing £369 at Amazon right now. So yes, we're kicking ourselves a bit. But hey ho, if you want to grab this offer then it's still live.
Save £90: The Canon Pixma Pro-200 certainly isn't small, but it can print up to A3 artwork and it does so brilliantly. It's also great for photos.
Price check: £369 at John Lewis
So far we are really happy with the printer, and it's done a fine job of printing out Ben's artwork. When our tech reviews editor reviewed it, he gave the Canon Pixma Pro-200 printer 4.5 stars. It's particularly good for printing photos.
