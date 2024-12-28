My New Year's resolution is to get better at digital crafting – and here’s my plan

From 3D printing with resin materials to creating my own Cricut decals, I’m hoping 2025 will be a great year to learn more skills in digital crafting.

(Image credit: Future / ELEGOO / Cricut / Instax)

As we enter the new year, a lot of us are probably thinking about what big things we might hope to achieve in 2025. Whether that’s more achievable tasks like signing up for the gym, reading more books, or for creatives – planning larger and more intense projects that leave us feeling fulfilled.

For me personally, I’m hoping to expand my skills in 3D printing and modelling by mastering resin printing for the first time, as well as learning some new digital crafting skills by investing in a Cricut machine to help with wedding DIY.

Ecommerce Writer

