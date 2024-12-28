As we enter the new year, a lot of us are probably thinking about what big things we might hope to achieve in 2025. Whether that’s more achievable tasks like signing up for the gym, reading more books, or for creatives – planning larger and more intense projects that leave us feeling fulfilled.

For me personally, I’m hoping to expand my skills in 3D printing and modelling by mastering resin printing for the first time, as well as learning some new digital crafting skills by investing in a Cricut machine to help with wedding DIY.

Travel is a luxury that I never thought I could afford (or feel confident enough to do solo), but I have been offered some incredible opportunities over the last year that I would love to continue in 2025. I also plan to start scrapbooking properly in the new year, creating keepsakes of my travels and instant photography prints.

Printing with resin

3D printed pokemon using my Anycubic Kobra 2 (Image credit: Beth Nicholls)

The first thing I’m excited to learn in 2025 is how to 3D print using liquid resin materials as opposed to the filament-based FDM 3D printer that I’m used to. I’ve been getting more confident with 3D printing lately which is a skill I’ve only been learning for a year, but I want to up my game and try printing with resin (which I’m told is a much more difficult but very rewarding process) for the first time.

This desire was brought about by seeing just how detailed models printed using resin can be, without the infuriating errors such as stringing and layer lines to worry about. I also recently wrote about the ELEGOO With Her program which is very encouraging and has piqued my interest in the potential of 3D printing beyond plastic spools. But, before I get too carried away – I’ve done my research in advance and learned that with a different method of printing comes a new array of obstacles, and resin printing can be pretty toxic if you don’t know how to use it safely.

Thankfully, not only have I got an air purifier, and a dedicated station for washing and curing the prints on the way, but I’m also in the process of converting my garage into my own little workstation (my fiancé has his drum kit and other tools taking up most of the space) to ensure that there is correct ventilation and its safely stored away for whenever my niece and nephew come to visit. I plan to keep you all updated on my resin printing journey along the way, but for now, wish me luck.

My new year's resolution is to get into scrapbooking (Image credit: Beth Nicholls)

Learning to use Cricut machines

I'm getting married in 2026, and I'm quickly realising just how expensive wedding stationery can be. With this in mind, and with plenty of time ahead of me, I thought why not learn how to create some of these things myself?

Some of the best Cricut machines are very beginner-friendly, and I've already been excitedly watching plenty of tutorials on TikTok to learn how to make my own stickers, name decals, and welcome signs using this clever craft machine.

The real question is which one should I buy? I spotted an incredible deal (which is still live at the time of writing) on the Cricut Explore Air 2 over at Amazon, and from what I've read, I think this is a great Cricut machine for a beginner like myself to start off with, especially given the affordable price too.

If things go according to plan, I hope to be sharing some Cricut tutorials with you all in the new year over on our Creative Bloq TikTok channel, so head over there and give us a follow (pretty please) to stay in the loop.

If you're also interested in learning a new craft for 2025, take a look a the deals I've rounded up below on popular printers, Cricut machines, and some of the best laser cutters and engravers too.