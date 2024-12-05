ELEGOO is one of the most popular 3D manufacturers on the market, recognised for its affordable yet high-quality resin and FDM 3D printers. But more importantly – the company has launched a new industry-first female empowerment initiative called ELEGOO With Her.

First introduced at Formnext, the program aims to enhance the already existing expertise of women in the fields of 3D printing, FashionTech, and Wearable Robotics to create new opportunities for growth and innovation. ELEGOO With Her has also been designed to encourage more women into 3D printing, and will provide the necessary skills and knowledge for them to start a successful business.

A women empowerment roundtable was held by ELEGOO at Formnext 2024 featuring (from left to right): Coco Lee, Anouk Wipprecht, Batoul al-Rashdan, Brigitte Kock, and Linette Manuel. (Image credit: ELEGOO)

As a woman who has recently dived into the world of 3D printing myself, I think this initiative by ELEGOO is hugely important and couldn't come at a better time. The program is open for recruitment until February 5, 2025, and all you need to do to apply is head to the website and fill out a form detailing your interests, plus any ideas you have for a potential 3D printing project.

What's the benefit of applying, I hear you ask? You'll not only receive 3D printing equipment but expert support and workshops from leading female mentors including FashionTech designer and engineer, Anouk Wipprecht, as well as Batoul al-Rashdan, Brigitte Kock, and Linette Manuel. The program also includes software support with two months of online courses plus the opportunity to showcase your work.

Why is this initiative needed?

If you're reading this and thinking 'what about men?', I urge you to take a seat. The STEM industries have a complex gender gap, with women often discouraged from prospering and men largely over-represented in these fields. It's evident that ELEGOO has recognised this as a barrier to success for women, and feels passionately about the need for this female empowerment program.

The company has stated on its website that 'we are committed to promoting gender equality and inclusivity in the technology sector, especially within the 3D printing industry. This dedication stems from our belief that every individual, regardless of gender, should have equal opportunities to thrive and contribute to the advancement of technology.' A powerful statement for sure, and I fully support ELEGOO with this initiative.

(Image credit: ELEGOO)

From my own experience, a huge part of the learning process when I bought my first 3D printer, an Anycubic Kobra 2, involved watching tutorials, learning by trial and error, and most importantly – asking for help. I reached out to several 3D printing communities on platforms like Reddit and Facebook, and quickly learned that this industry is very gatekept by a small majority. If you don't own an expensive Bambu Lab printer or sell at markets, you're not welcome in most forums.

With that said, I have since joined a women-only 3D printing community on Facebook where the support is drastically different. There is never a dumb question or any ridicule for newcomers who don't know everything, and there's no debate over who owns the biggest 3D printer, either.

I believe only good things can come from this initiative, and I applaud ELEGOO for being the first 3D printing manufacturer to not only recognise this gender gap but also do something to 'build a supportive community where women can find guidance from their role models' as Coco Lee, Brand Director of Elegoo puts it.