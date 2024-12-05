As a woman who's learning to 3D print, I think the new ELEGOO With Her program couldn't come at a better time

News
By
published

The company is acknowledging and celebrating the valuable contributions of women in the 3D printing industry – and I'm so here for it.

ELEGOO With Her initiative
(Image credit: ELEGOO)

ELEGOO is one of the most popular 3D manufacturers on the market, recognised for its affordable yet high-quality resin and FDM 3D printers. But more importantly – the company has launched a new industry-first female empowerment initiative called ELEGOO With Her.

First introduced at Formnext, the program aims to enhance the already existing expertise of women in the fields of 3D printing, FashionTech, and Wearable Robotics to create new opportunities for growth and innovation. ELEGOO With Her has also been designed to encourage more women into 3D printing, and will provide the necessary skills and knowledge for them to start a successful business.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Beth Nicholls
Beth Nicholls
Ecommerce Writer

Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and has the fun job of finding you the very best prices and deals on creative tech. Beth kicked off her journalistic career writing for Digital Camera World, and has since earned bylines on TechRadar too. With a Masters degree in Photography, Beth loves getting to tinker with new cameras, especially camera phones, as the resident Samsung fan on the team. Her background working as a tester for CeX let her play around with all kinds of weird and wonderful products, including robots, and she’s recently gotten into 3D printing too. Outside of CB, you’ll find her gaming on her PS5, photographing local shows under the alias Bethshootsbands, and making TikToks of her dog, Tilly. 

Related articles