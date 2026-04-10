3 signs the way you listen to music may be damaging your hearing

If you're anything like me, you listen to music every day, and often that music gets loud (especially if you've got a decent pair of audiophile headphones, and especially if you have in-ear monitors (IEMs)).

And for good reason! It's a hell of a lot of fun to blast music loud, but as with literally everything that's enjoyable in this world, too much of a good thing can be bad for you.

James Grifo is a man who knows a thing of two about loud music, and the downside of too many decibels. As CEO of Audio Visual Nation, his job involves directing sound at live events. Here, he breaks down the three red flags you need to watch out for and how to protect your hearing without ditching your music for good.

James Grifo Social Links Navigation CEO of Audio Visual Nation James is a 10-year veteran of the live event industry. As a lead audio engineer (the person responsible for everything the audience hears), he manages the complex sound systems for massive stadium-sized summits. Trusted by icons like Mark Zuckerberg and Steve Wozniak, James ensures flawless technical execution for the world’s most high-stakes corporate stages.

Songs for the Deaf? 3 warning signs

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Hearing damage rarely happens with a bang. It’s more likely to be a slow process of just enjoying your music too much, day after day, banger after banger. But there are warning signs that you should know about.

For James Grifo, the first red flag is persistent ringing, or tinnitus, even after short listening sessions. As the audio engineer puts it, “Tinnitus is your ear's alarm system. It's telling you that the tiny hair cells in your inner ear are stressed or damaged.” If you pull your buds out after just thirty minutes and hear a faint buzz or hiss, that's your body telling you to chill with the tunes.

Next is the volume creep – and this is definitely one that I've experienced. If you find yourself nudging the slider higher just to get the same clarity you had a month ago, this could be the early stages of loss. “If you're constantly adjusting your volume higher to get the same experience," says James, "your hearing has already changed." This can turn into a vicious cycle, where damage necessitates more volume, which in turn causes more damage.

Finally, pay attention to muffled audio post-use. If the world sounds distant or dull once you unplug, your ears could very well be overstressed. James explains that modern tech, while great for focus, is a double-edged sword.

“Because noise-cancelling earbuds are so comfortable and effective, and block everything out, people wear them for three, four, five hours straight without realising the cumulative effect,” he warns. It's comparable to the strain to physical weight: “Holding five pounds for a minute is easy. Holding it for eight hours straight causes serious strain. That's what's happening inside your ears.”

Sound of silence: What you can do to save your hearing

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The best news you'll hear all day? You don’t have to bin your Bluetooth headphones to stay safe. James suggests a more disciplined approach to "audio hygiene" (gross), starting with the 60/60 rule.

Listen at no more than 60% volume for no more than 60 minutes at a time. “Also, give your ears regular breaks throughout the day,” he says, "to allow the delicate structures of the inner ear to recover."

Hardware choice and fit are also important to consider. If your earbuds don’t create a proper seal in your ears, you’re more likely to crank the volume. “When they fit correctly, you won't need to crank up the volume to block out background noise,” he explains.

Lastly, creatives should lean on the health tech already in their pockets. Most smartphones now feature built-in monitors that track decibel exposure over time and send alerts when you've exceeded safe limits. If your phone warns you, listen to it.

If the ringing persists or sounds remain muffled, it may be time for a professional opinion. As James notes, “Hearing damage is permanent, but catching it early means you can prevent further loss.”