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Pssst, you could save $1,000s (yes really) on a new laser thanks to xTool’s Easter sale

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These premium machines are now available for less – with up to $2908 / £3,139 to be had in savings.

XTool F2 Ultra UV laser Engraver
(Image credit: Future)
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Spring crafting is a popular hobby, and I think manufacturers know this. That's why I'm seeing a TON of deals this week on digital craft machines, including mega savings on Elegoo 3D printers too (they're practically giving them away).

If you're into laser engraving or DTF merch making, then you're in for a treat, as xTool has also launched a big Easter sale with thousands to be saved on premium machines for makers. It's worth noting that while xTool manufactures some of the best laser cutters and engravers in the industry, these machines certainly aren't cheap.

xTool Easter Spring Sale: US Deals