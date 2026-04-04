Pssst, you could save $1,000s (yes really) on a new laser thanks to xTool’s Easter sale

Spring crafting is a popular hobby, and I think manufacturers know this. That's why I'm seeing a TON of deals this week on digital craft machines, including mega savings on Elegoo 3D printers too (they're practically giving them away).

If you're into laser engraving or DTF merch making, then you're in for a treat, as xTool has also launched a big Easter sale with thousands to be saved on premium machines for makers. It's worth noting that while xTool manufactures some of the best laser cutters and engravers in the industry, these machines certainly aren't cheap.

Even with the generous discounts I've rounded up below, you should still expect to spend a hefty sum on laser engravers of this quality. It's definitely worth the investment for smaller businesses, if you ask me, but if you have a budget of under $1K, then I highly recommend the Creality Falcon A1 instead, priced at $549, which I recently reviewed and fell in love with. Happy crafting!