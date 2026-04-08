If you're a fan of the Where’s Wally? books and you like games that don't rush you, then you'll probably love Nippets. It's a whimiscal video game that celebrates the little snippets of everyday life that bring people together.

The involves searching for things and solving puzzles in hand-drawn scenes. You can interact with objects, from petting cats to shaking trees, which makes the game feel like a tactile evolution of wimmelbooks.

Nippets - Official Release Date Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Nippets is the first game from the animation studio Blink Industries, which worked with the consultancy Uwu Biz. The development team was led by Italian indie dev Nicola Strina, while the artwork was created by Danish artist Frederikke Frydenlund of Happy Grove Studio.

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While the isometric game has a story that holds it together, the developers were determined that this shouldn't pressure players to complete levels within a certain time or give them challenges like high scores to beat. Instead, they want players to take their time to observe as they watch characters grow and start families while the location changes to reflect the seasons – winter takes us to a ski resort, for example.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Blink Industries) (Image credit: Blink Industries) (Image credit: Blink Industries) (Image credit: Blink Industries) (Image credit: Blink Industries)

The artwork balances a sketch-like spontaneity with a polished, colourful finish. There's no main character, rather it's like people-watching turned into a game, with lots of NPCs who players will start to recognise if they pay attention.

Players interact with the environment, search for hidden objects and help people solve puzzles, which unlocks new areas. The sound is suitably chilled and and whimsical, with warm lo-fi beats and incidental sound effects that make the game's world feel more alive.

On the indie game platform Itch.io, the Nippets demo entered the community's top 100 games and became top ranked in the hidden-object category. The full game is now available on Steam.

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