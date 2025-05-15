Recommended reading

New survey shows the hidden cost of freelancing in creative roles

News
By published

Are login problems harming your income?

Freelancing is common in many creative professions, and it can sometimes look idyllic from the outside. You get to pick and choose the most interesting projects and clients, set your own hours and you can work from home or wherever you like.

At least that's the dream, but freelancing in design and other creative areas has its downsides. You have to find the work and do your own admin, for a start. You also have to buy your own equipment, perhaps including one of the best laptops for graphic design – and you're often your own IT support. It's this last issue that's been flagged up in a new report on the hidden cost of freelancing.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.