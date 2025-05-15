Freelancing is common in many creative professions, and it can sometimes look idyllic from the outside. You get to pick and choose the most interesting projects and clients, set your own hours and you can work from home or wherever you like.
At least that's the dream, but freelancing in design and other creative areas has its downsides. You have to find the work and do your own admin, for a start. You also have to buy your own equipment, perhaps including one of the best laptops for graphic design – and you're often your own IT support. It's this last issue that's been flagged up in a new report on the hidden cost of freelancing.
The user management platform Frontegg carried out a survey of 503 freelancers and gig workers and found that 35% had missed on a time-sensitive gig or contract due to login issues. Yep, login issues!
The survey estimates that an average of $1,018 a year is lost by freelancers being locked out of accounts. Some 44% of respondents said they had been locked out of a work-critical account in the past 12 months, with the average respondent losing an entire work day in the course of a year.
One in five had abandoned active work, and 29% had switched platforms due to login frustrations.
"With the freelance economy expanding fast, poor login UX is becoming a quiet labor crisis, draining time, income, and trust," Frontegg says.
Freelancers and gig workers want login processes that are simple, secure and hassle-free, the survey found. Nearly a third said a seamless login experience would make them more loyal to a platform. As for preferences, 45% favoured simplified two-factor authentication, 41% email or phone-based magic links (41%) and 37% biometric logins (37%).
"Freelancers and gig workers depend on fast, reliable access to earn a living, but too many are losing time, income, and opportunities due to login frustrations. Platforms that streamline authentication with secure, seamless solutions like SSO, frictionless login, and self-service recovery will keep top talent engaged. Those that don’t? Workers will move on to platforms that prioritize their experience," the report concludes.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
