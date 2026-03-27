Are 2-in-1 laptops dead, or is there still time for a comeback?
Choose the wrong path and 2-in-1s might be extinct in a few years
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Every time I get my hands on one of the best 2-in-1 laptops for creatives, I'm left wondering whether there's still a market for them. From these types of devices, I'm usually craving portability, usability, and affordability – all things I can get from most recently released tablets.
That said, 2-in-1 laptops and tablets are not the same product. The former are fully featured PCs that convert into a tablet. They often offer superior performance, extra ports, and multi-tasking capabilities. Tablets are, on the other hand, mobile-first devices that are limited to apps rather than desktop software.
There's a lot of overlap, but I'd like to give three reasons why there's still appetite within the industry for 2-in-1 laptops. At the same time, I'd like to make an appeal to laptop brands to push the hardware boundaries and make them a serious alternative to the very best tablets, like the iPad Pro (M5). If this doesn't happen, I think in five years' time 2-in-1 laptops might be as dead as a dodo.Article continues below
With an 11.6-inch touch screen, a MediaTek Kompanio 540 CPU, and 4GB LPDDR4X, the Spin 311 is a reasonably specced 2-in-1, now at a seriously good price.
1. Ergonomics and lap-ability
Okay, I might just have made that word up, but you know what I mean. A tablet with a keyboard cover is a kickstand experience. The keyboard isn't integrated into the chassis of the tablet, and therefore, using one on a bus, a cramped aeroplane tray, or while lounging on a sofa is an absolute nightmare.
2-in-1s like the Spin 311 have a rigid hinge, which means it stays exactly where you angle it. The fact that it acts as one unit makes it much easier to use when on-the-go without the concern of the device toppling to its death.
Some 2-in-1s, such as the Lenovo Chromebook Duet have designs where the keyboard and back kickstand are two separate magnetic pieces but I think 2-in-1s should stick with a solid hinge that enables them to take full advantage of that rigidity.
2. Superior port selection
With most modern tablets opting for a single USB-C port, users are forced to either buy an expensive and clunky dongle/hub or ditch the peripherals that are so often required when performing more demanding creative tasks. In pursuit of simplicity, I think many tablet brands have limited the usability of their products.