The collectible characters in this video game all exist in the real world

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Creature-collecting roguelikes are a niche but growing subgenre as indie game developers experiment with combining monster-taming mechanics and roguelike systems. Just out of early access, Sculplings is an example that stands out for its handcrafted approach.
At a time where some developers are resorting to AI, Conor Garity and Liam Kerrigan turned to clay. Conor spent over three years sculpting more than 400 models to create a game in which each collectible character isn't only a digital creation – it also exists in physical form.
Conor says the game grew from his personal interest in “just sculpting creature designs I wanted to make out of clay”.Article continues below
He brought the physical sculptures into the game world using photogrammetry by taking around 100 photos of each character on a turntable and then using Metashape to create digital 3D models. These were then brought into the game engine Unity. Clever use of motion give the sculpts the feeling of being alive.
Writing on Reddit, Conor says he had to start to think more about striking the right balance between types of monsters as the game developed. While he wasn't expecting the process to take three years, he says the final result is very much the game he set out to make.
I spent 3 years Sculpting over 400 models for our game and it finally released today! from r/IndieGaming
You can see more behind-the-scenes glimpses from the making of Sculplings on Conor's TikTok account, Conor's Clay.
You can find Sculplings on Steam.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
We've seen a bit of a boom in games with handmade clay models. Check out our interviews with the makers of The Midnight Walk, Harold Halibut and Räfven.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
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