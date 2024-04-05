Sound the alarm: Apple's new iPads might finally be on the way

By Daniel John
published

Is it a Pro? Is it an Air?

iPad vs iPad mini
(Image credit: Future)

2023 was a fruitful year for Apple fans, with the likes of Vision Pro and the iPhone 15 line up giving users plenty to sink their teeth into. But it was also an unprecedented year from a tablet perspective – for the first time since the iPad was released in 2010, we didn't see a new model last year. And they've remained conspicuously absent into 2024 – but that might be about to change.

New regulatory filings have been spotted that appear to correspond with two new iPad models. It isn't clear what models they relate to right now, but rumour has it we're in for a new iPad Pro and iPad Air – with huge upgrades long rumoured to be hitting the former. (Not sure which model is for you? Check out our guide to the current iPad generations.)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

Related articles